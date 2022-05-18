90 detained on different charges in six dists

A total of 90 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Madaripur, Mymensingh and Kurigram, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of police have arrested 31 people along with drugs in separate drives in the city in 24 hours.

Among the arrested, eight had warrants against them while 15 were drug addicts and eight others were held on various charges, RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam said at a press release on Monday morning.

He said, some 27 grams of heroin, 25 yaba pills, 65 tapentadol tablets, one litre of phensedyl, four litres of locally-made wine and 130 grams of hemp were seized from their possession.

The arrested people were sent to jail following a court order, the RMP official further said.

NOAKHALI: Four persons were arrested by police along with firearms in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The arrested are Faisal Ahmed Robin, 23, Robin, 20, Abdur Rahman, 20, and Abul Hashem, 19.

Police said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at Gopalpur Titahajra area and arrested them. At that time, a single-barreled gun, a pipe gun and a cartridge were seized from their possessions.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Mir Jahedul Huq Roni confirmed the matter.

A case was registered against them under Arms Act with the police station and they were sent to jail following a court order, the OC said.

Earlier, police arrested 45 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from a school in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Police said the arrested persons met in "a secret meeting" there to "create an unstable situation."

The arrested 45 political activists include Sonaimuri Upazila Jamaat Ameer Mohammad Hanif, 52, Chatkhil Upazila Jamaat General Secretary (GS) Moulana Omar Faruque, 52, Senbag Upazila Jamaat GS Md Nurul Afsar, 50, Chatkhil Upazila Jamaat's Nayebe Ameer Mohiuddin Hasan, 48, and Companyganj Upazila Jamaat GS Belayet Hossain, 52.

Police produced the arrested before Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Sunday afternoon showing them arrested. Later, the court directed police to send the accused to jail.

Earlier at around 12:30pm, they were arrested from the first floor of Al Faruque Academy at Joykrishnapur area in Ward No. 4 under Noakhali Municipality.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said leaders and workers from different upazilas of Jamaat-e-Islami assembled at an anti-government secret meeting on the first floor of Maizdi Al Faruque Academy under Sudharam PS.

On information, police raided the place and arrested 45 Jamaat leaders and activists from there.

At that time, different types of books which instigate religious extremism were seized from their possession.

A case under the Special Powers Act was filed against the arrested with Sudharam PS, the SP added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-12) arrested a Union Parishad member and drug peddler along with phensedyl syrup bottles in Kamaekhand Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested were Raju Ahmmed, 26, a member of Jhaoil Union Parishad, and Rubel Miah, 35, a resident of Jahanarabad area.

RAB-12 official Sohrab Hossain said, on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chala Shahbajpur area and arrested them along with 194 bottles of phensedyl.

Later, they were handed over to Kamarkhand PS.

A case was filed against them under Narcotics Control Act with the police station, the official added.

MADARIPUR: Two juvenile delinquents of a gang were arrested by police along with some locally made weapons in Dasar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested are Hridoy Sarder, 17, son of Hasen Sardar, and Hijbullah, 18, son of Fazlul Akand, residents of Dhuasar Village under Baligram Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, members of Dasar PS conducted a drive in Gopalpur Kajibakai area in the afternoon, and arrested them along with a Chinese axe.

Dasar PS OC Hasanuzzaman confirmed the matter.

A case under the Arms Act was filed against them with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a member of a kidnapping gang and rescued two abducted from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Sunday noon.

The arrested person is and Humayun, 25, son of late Abdul Awal of Chakpara Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

The rescued is Nazrul Islam Hiron, 23, an expatriate and son of Muslem Uddin of Charkamaria Village under Charalgi Union.

Police sources said members of a kidnapping gang abducted expatriate Hiron from Taltola area of Zoshora Union in the upazila last Saturday and took him to an unknown place.

Later, they demanded Tk 1 lakh to Hiron's family as ransom money.

The family of the abducted expatriate lodged a complaint with Gafargaon PS on Sunday morning.

Based on the allegations, a vigilante team of police arrested Humayun, a member of the abduction gang, from Chayani Rasulpur Village at around 11:30am.

Later, police rescued Hiron following the statement from Humayun.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested six persons on charge of gambling from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested are: Moqbul Hossain, 52, Sakinur Rahman, 50, Suruzzaman Mia, Humayun Kabir, 26, Nurul Islam, 60, and Nuruzzaman, 55.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Ramkhana Nakharganj Bazar under Nakharganj Union at around 10:15pm, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the matter.











