Siblings die inhaling toxic gas in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, May 17: Two brothers died after inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank of an under-construction building in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Construction workers deceased Golam Rabbani, 30, and his younger brother Mohan, 28, were the sons of Sajeman Ali of Sukhandighi.

Mohan went inside the septic tank for removing bamboo sticks of a building at Hajiganj Bazar in the morning.

Suddenly, he fell unconscious inside the tank. Getting no response, Rabbani also went down the septic tank and fell unconscious, co-workers said.

Later, they informed Hajiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Being informed, fire-fighting personnel went to the spot and rescued the duo in a critical condition.

They were rushed to Hajignj Upazila Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the brothers dead, said Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Mohammad Jobair Syeed.











