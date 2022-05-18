Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Siblings die inhaling toxic gas in Chandpur

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, May 17: Two brothers died after inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank of an under-construction building in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Construction workers deceased Golam Rabbani, 30, and his younger brother Mohan, 28, were the sons of Sajeman Ali of Sukhandighi.
Mohan went inside the septic tank for removing bamboo sticks of a building at Hajiganj Bazar in the morning.
Suddenly, he fell unconscious inside the tank. Getting no response, Rabbani also went down the septic tank and fell unconscious, co-workers said.
Later, they informed Hajiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Being informed, fire-fighting personnel went to the spot and rescued the duo in a critical condition.
They were rushed to Hajignj Upazila Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the brothers dead,  said Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Mohammad Jobair Syeed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors drown in three districts
Broken culvert turned into death trap
Housewife killed in wall collapse at Chirirbandar
Farmers facing uncertain survival at Kaliganj
Students brought out a procession in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari
90 detained on different charges in six dists
A joyous rally was inaugurated in Bogura Town
Siblings die inhaling toxic gas in Chandpur


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft