Four raped in Khulna, Kishoreganj

Four people including a minor boy have allegedly been raped in separate incidents in two districts- Khulna and Kishoreganj, in two days.

KHULNA: Three young girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the district.

A 20-year-old young girl was raped allegedly by an official of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Mirzapur Road area of the city on Sunday.

Police said a college student came to PBI Inspector Majurul Ahsan Masud five days back following a cyber-issue.

The crime occurred on Sunday noon when Inspector Masud took her to a newspaper office at Mirzapur Road promising her to solve her problem.

The victim immediately lodged an FIR with the Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS), said Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS.

The victim was sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for medical examination, he further said.

The evidence of the crime was found primarily.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the PBI official, the OC added.

On the other hand, two cousin sisters have reportedly been gang-raped in Fulbari Village of Batiaghata Upazila in the district.

Police, however, detained three people on Monday in connection with the incident.

Police sources said a group of six to seven youths entered a house in the village early Sunday and raped the two girl, aged 13 and 22, taking hostage the elder girl's two-year-old child.

The rapists also tortured the child dipping it in a bucket full of water.

The mother of the younger girl said she went to her sister's house in Dumuria Upazila when the crime took place at her house.

"Later, my elder daughter informed me the matter at dawn on Monday over mobile phone", she added.

The two girls and the child were admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre of the KMCH.

The child was shifted to Khulna Shishu Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the victims identified two of the rapists Nayeem and Mujahid.

Inspector (Investigation) of Batiaghata PS Zahidur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy was raped in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Local sources said the victim was returning to the house from Baishaki Mela of Masua at night.

At that time, Ahab Uddin, 66, son of late Najom Uddin of Masua Village in the upazila, abducted the minor boy and took him to a nearby bush. He, later, violated the boy there.

The victim was, however, rushed to Katiadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kishoreganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Katiadi Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Kazi Md Mahfuz Hasan Siddique said a case was filed in this connection and police arrested accused Ahab Uddin.











