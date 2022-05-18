Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Qatar emir visits Spain as EU eyes gas alternatives

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

MADRID, May 17: Qatar's emir began a state visit to Spain on Tuesday as Europe seeks to diversify its natural gas supply sources to reduce its energy dependence on Russia.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was welcomed by King Felipe VI at Madrid's royal palace at the start of his two-day visit, his first to Spain since he ascended the throne in 2013.
The emir, who is accompanied by Qatar's foreign and energy ministers, is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday.
Spain and Qatar are expected to sign a dozen economic and commercial contracts during his visit, mainly regarding energy, according to a Spanish government source.
The visit comes as the European Union is aiming to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year due to Russia's invasion of  Ukraine. Russia currently supplies around 40 percent of Europe's gas needs.
Qatar, which has the third-largest natural gas reserves in the world, is currently Spain's fifth-biggest supplier of natural gas after the United States, Algeria, Nigeria and Egypt.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban shut down Afghan human rights body
Qatar emir visits Spain as EU eyes gas alternatives
EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ North Ireland deal changes
This picture shows a view of the haze obscuring the skyline of Qatar
Myanmar resistance urges west to provide arms for fight against Junta
Russia says 265 Ukraine troops surrendered at Azovstal
Queen Elizabeth II visits new Elizabeth railway line
Ukraine says peace talks with Russia ‘on hold’


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft