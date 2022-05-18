Video
Myanmar resistance urges west to provide arms for fight against Junta

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

May 17:  The defence chief of Myanmar's shadow government has called for international help to arm its resistance forces fighting the ruling military, requesting support similar to that being given to Ukrainians battling invading Russian troops.
The people of Ukraine and Myanmar's pro-democracy militias are all fighting for freedom and giving their lives, but those taking on Myanmar's well-equipped army need more than international solidarity, said Yee Mon, the National Unity Government's (NUG) defence minister.
"The stance of international community for Myanmar is moral support for us and we are grateful for it. We will be much more appreciative if we get physical support such as arms and funding," he said in handwritten remarks provided to Reuters.
"With that support, we will be able to end the revolution sooner, minimising the loss of people and their property."
Western allies have been arming fighters in Ukraine to resist Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation". Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup early last year and the United Nations says more than 560,000 people have been displaced by fighting.    -REUTERS


