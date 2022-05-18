Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Queen Elizabeth II visits new Elizabeth railway line

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) visits Paddington Station in London on May 17, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project, ahead of the opening of the new 'Elizabeth Line' rail service next week. photo : AFP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) visits Paddington Station in London on May 17, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project, ahead of the opening of the new 'Elizabeth Line' rail service next week. photo : AFP

LONDON, May 17: Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday made a surprise appearance at a new railway line named in her honour, after health issues prevented her attending recent events.
The 96-year-old monarch smiled as she visited Paddington Station in London to see the new Elizabeth line, a major new railway that is set to speed up transport links within the city and beyond.
Dressed in a yellow wool coat and hat trimmed with flowers, she took a lift down to the platform, holding a walking stick, joining her son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who had been announced as attending the event without her.
She was welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The monarch has rarely attended events outside her royal residences recently and she missed the ceremonial opening of parliament on May 10 for only the third time, due to ongoing mobility issues.
This has caused concern over whether she will be able to attend the main events next month for her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne.
Last week, however, she attended two events near her Windsor Castle home, including an equestrian event hosted by Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren that was part of the Jubilee celebrations.
The Elizabeth line is set to partially open to the public on May 24. It was originally due to open in 2018, but was hit by problems with construction and complex signalling systems.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban shut down Afghan human rights body
Qatar emir visits Spain as EU eyes gas alternatives
EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ North Ireland deal changes
This picture shows a view of the haze obscuring the skyline of Qatar
Myanmar resistance urges west to provide arms for fight against Junta
Russia says 265 Ukraine troops surrendered at Azovstal
Queen Elizabeth II visits new Elizabeth railway line
Ukraine says peace talks with Russia ‘on hold’


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Bangladesh set to play tri-series in New Zealand before T20 WC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft