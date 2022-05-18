Video
Booters back to business

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

The national booters backed to business as they started their training on Tuesday afternoon under the supervision of head coach Javier Cabrera in the city's Bashundhara Sports Complex ahead of the FIFA tier-1 Int'l match and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers.
This is Cabrera's second assignment since taking over the national team's charge in January. Earlier, Bangladesh played matches against Maldives and Mongolia under him held in March.
Meanwhile, Saif Sporting Club's midfielder Shajjad Hossain will join the team's training camp instead of Abahani's striker Naabinb Newaj Jibon.
The FIFA tier-1 Int'l match is slated for June 1 in Indonesia while the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers is scheduled to be held from June 8-14 in Malaysia.
The Bangladesh team is expected to leave for Indonesia on May 27 to play a FIFA Tier-1 Int'l match against the host team before moving to Malaysia to play the AFC Asian Cup matches.
Bangladesh will play the first match of the AFC Asian Cup against Bahrain on June 8, play the second match against Turkmenistan on June 11 and play the third match against host Malaysia on June 14.
Earlier, on Monday last evening, the national booters reported to team's manager Iqbal Hossain for the residential training camp while Goalkeeper Shahidul Islam could not report due to his injury
problem.     -BSS


