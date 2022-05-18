"Dismissal at 199 is always painful"



Sri Lanikan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has joined the company of 12 other Test cricketers who were dismissed on 199 runs. The list also includes another Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (against India at Colombo in 1997).

Incidentally, Mathews had also missed the magical figure (of hundred) by a mere run (against India at Mumbai in 2009) when he was run out.

"Any batsman missing the magical figure is more painful", his elder brother Trevin Mathews, who has also played cricket and is now in the coaching profession said over the telephone from Colombo.

"If a batsman loses his wicket at 99 runs is always a little painful but when he is out at 199 runs is definitely more painful".

"Instead of hitting a big shot on the onside, my brother should have tried to run a short shot to enable him to run for a single...but what to do...It was not in his destiny on Monday", the brother added.

However, former Pakistani opener Mudassar Nazar believes that losing a wicket at 99 is more painful. "I think it would be more painful if you were out on 99. I was once out on 95 and I find it more hurtful than being out 9n 199. Missing out on a Test century is unthinkable".

Also, remaining N.O. in 199 (Kumara Sangakkara and Andy Flower) and running out of partners would be hard to make but think about the poor partner. He would be grief stricken at letting you down", Nazar added.

Mathews' father, Tyronne Mathews, who had also played cricket in his time, however, termed the dismissal as "unfortunate". "This all happens in the game. But we are not disappointed. Satisfied with his score of 199 runs", the father said.

Marthews already had one unbeaten double century in a Test against Zimbabwe (at Harare in 2020).











