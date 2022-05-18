Bashundhara Kings face Maziya S&RC today

Bangladesh Premier League Champions Bashundhara Kings will start their AFC Cup campaign when they face Maldives' Maziya and Sports and Recreation Club in their opening group D match scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The match kicks off at 9 pm (BST), following the day's inaugural Group D match between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan which begins at 5 pm (BST) at the same venue.

Both Bashundhara Kings and Maziya and Sports and Recreation Club are top of the standings in their respective leagues and a win in the tomorrow's match will give them an early advantage in securing the only available berth into the AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-finals.

The star-studded side Bashundhara Kings won four matches and made one draw in their last five encounters in the premier league and head coach Oscar Bruzon's boys must be looking forward to carry the momentum in the AFC Cup.

Maziya are also very well organised team compared to last year. The match tomorrow is going to be a tough contest and the Maldivian side will also take to the field with their all out effort to win the match. -BSS











