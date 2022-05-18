Video
Batters showed the discipline what was asked: Siddons

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons was happy to see the batters show the discipline that he talked about after a disastrous series in South Africa.
Led by Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh batters came up with all guns blazing in the first Test against Sri Lanka and put them on top for the time being.
Tamim hit 133, before being retired hurt while Mahmudul Hasan Joy (58), Liton Das (54) and Mushfiqur Rahim (53) hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh reach 318-3 on day three of the first test.
Bangladesh trails by 79 runs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 397 in the first innings. According to Jamie Siddons, this sort of disciplined batting in the hot and humid condition after two days of fielding deserves special praise.
"The discipline today was exactly what we asked for," Siddons said on Tuesday.
"I think with all the players, just tried to rebuild their confidence. South Africa was pretty devastating to be bowled out for 53 and 80. Then they had to front up against a really good bowling attack. I didn't have much to do with them apart from the last two weeks. Touching on little things but nothing more than building them up, talking to them about the discipline they
need to play Test cricket. That's what they showed so far."
Siddons was specially happy for young Mahmudul Hasan Joy who came back strongly after getting a pair of duck in the second Test against South Africa.
"Joy batted beautifully. Opening the batting is not an easy job. The job that they did yesterday, set up today. Yesterday was very tough after almost two days of fielding in very, very hot condition. They were none for 76 yesterday, and then continued on today. Tamim's performance is fantastic."
"It is confidence, understanding what their game plan is. They executed it beautifully. If you noted, there was no big shots in the air, apart from Litton a couple of times. Everyone was super disciplined. Knocking the bails off Mushi, that's what we asked him to do."
Siddons however expected Tamim to be fully fit for batting tomorrow as he said the hot weather troubled him much, causing the cramps.
"After two days in the field and batting like he did in the heat and running between the wickets. It takes a lot out of you. I can understand that he cramped up. After a good night of taking some food and fluids, I think he will be fine tomorrow."
Siddons who was the head coach of Bangladesh earlier in 2008-2012 urged the batters to keep the discipline in a bid to outscore Sri Lanka's first innings total and gain a good lead.
"I am always hopeful that we will put a score on the board. It is our conditions. It is a very good batting wicket. Dhaka will be a little harder to bat on. But we still has to bat with discipline to outscore the opposition," he remarked.
"I think if we can bat the day tomorrow, and then try to bowl them out in a day, that'll be a very good effort. Whatever we can get. If they serve up some bad bowling, and if we go on the attack. We need another 70 runs to get a lead. We have some more talented batters still to come."     -BSS


