Tamim, Mushi, Liton guide Tigers toward run-hill



A physiotherapist treats Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (R) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Hosts are still trail by 79 runs.

Bangladesh resumed batting from overnight's 76 for none. Tamim Iqbal started from 35 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy began from 31. Both the openers picked-up respective fifties in the early hour of the day. They played all through the first session taking over guest's bowlers.

Joy however, got out after lunch hoarding 58 runs. It was the 2nd fifty for the young gun, who is playing his 4th Test and hit one century alongside two half centuries in his tinny career.

The early hour of the post-lunch session was absolutely controlled by the visitors as the quick three-wicket down cluster sent hosts to the back foot for a while. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Skipper Mominul Haque were departed on one and two runs respectively.

Kasun Rajitha, the concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando who sustained head injury during batting, was the man to bring Lankans back to the game. Rajitha took two off the three Bangladesh wickets.

But the scenario changes later on as Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das took the steering of the game. The wicketkeeper duo ended the day remaining unbeaten. Mushi was batting on 53 while Liton was one run surplus than Mushfiq.

Liton came to bat after tea as Tamim was retired hurt on 133 due to cramp on hand and is expected to bat again today after fall of a wicket. It was the 10th Test century for the dashing opener.

Beside Rajitha's couple, Asitha Fernando took one wicket for Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out on 397. Angello Mathews piled up 199 runs while Kusal Mendis chipped in with 54 runs and Dinesh Chandimal was skittle out on 66.

The Tigers' right-arm off-spinner Nayeem Hasan delivered his career best bowling spell in a Test innings. He hauled six wickets spending 105 runs delivering 30 overs. Shakib Al Hasan claimed three for 60 from 39 overs while Taijul Islam took the rest spending 107 runs.











