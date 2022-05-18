

Miraz, Topu and Diya shortlisted for Sportsperson of the Year

A total of 19 former and current sportspersons, organisers and sponsors in 16 different categories will be honoured on the day. Square Toiletries Ltd is sponsoring Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) to arrange the prestigious award programme.

Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Footballer Topu Barman and Cricketer Sharmin Akhter Supta are shortlisted for the Popular Choice Award 2021. Miraz is also selected for the Cricketer of the Year 2021 award while Topu for the Footballer of the year, Sohanur Rahman Sabuj for the Hockey player of the year, Diya for the Archer of the year and Maksuda Akter Mou is selected for the Bodybuilder of the year award.

Bashundhara Kings coach scar Bruzn Barreras is selected for the coach of the year, Faisal Hossain for the Cyclist of the year and Supta for the Woman cricketer of the year award.

The uprising athletes of the year are Ritu Akter in Athletics, Shariful Islam in Cricket and Ali Kader Haque in Gymnastics. A football coach from Satkhira, Akber Ali and Cricket organiser from Madaripur, Amiruzzaman Amir Babu will be awarded as the Grassroots Sportspersons of the year.

Former footballer Abdul Gaffar will be given the Award of Special Honour while Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary-general Syed Shahed Reza will receive the Sports Organiser of the Year Award. Bangladesh Chess Federation is to receive the best sporting federation award in 2021. ISP Aamra Network is selected for the best sports sponsor of the year award.

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 winning Bangladesh team will also be given a warm reception there.

In this regard, a press briefing held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of BOA in Dhaka on Tuesday.













Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz, footballer Topu Barman and Archer Diya Siddique are shortlisted for the Sportsperson of the year of Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2021 to be announced on 3 June at Inter Continental Hotel in Dhaka.A total of 19 former and current sportspersons, organisers and sponsors in 16 different categories will be honoured on the day. Square Toiletries Ltd is sponsoring Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) to arrange the prestigious award programme.Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Footballer Topu Barman and Cricketer Sharmin Akhter Supta are shortlisted for the Popular Choice Award 2021. Miraz is also selected for the Cricketer of the Year 2021 award while Topu for the Footballer of the year, Sohanur Rahman Sabuj for the Hockey player of the year, Diya for the Archer of the year and Maksuda Akter Mou is selected for the Bodybuilder of the year award.Bashundhara Kings coach scar Bruzn Barreras is selected for the coach of the year, Faisal Hossain for the Cyclist of the year and Supta for the Woman cricketer of the year award.The uprising athletes of the year are Ritu Akter in Athletics, Shariful Islam in Cricket and Ali Kader Haque in Gymnastics. A football coach from Satkhira, Akber Ali and Cricket organiser from Madaripur, Amiruzzaman Amir Babu will be awarded as the Grassroots Sportspersons of the year.Former footballer Abdul Gaffar will be given the Award of Special Honour while Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary-general Syed Shahed Reza will receive the Sports Organiser of the Year Award. Bangladesh Chess Federation is to receive the best sporting federation award in 2021. ISP Aamra Network is selected for the best sports sponsor of the year award.The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 winning Bangladesh team will also be given a warm reception there.In this regard, a press briefing held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of BOA in Dhaka on Tuesday.