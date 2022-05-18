Video
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
Back Page

BNP leader Mirza Abbas hopitalised

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning with abdominal pain.
Abbas, also a former mayor of undivided Dhaka city and an ex-minister in Khaleda Zia's last cabinet, was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital's Shyamoli area, said BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam
He said Abbas was suffering from stomach aches since last night. "He was taken to the hospital in the morning as his condition worsened."
Rafiqul said the BNP leader has already undergone some necessary medical tests and some specialist doctors have also been called from outside the hospital to ensure his proper treatment.
Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited Abbas in the hospital at noon.
Fakhrul talked to the doctors and enquired about the health condition of the BNP leader.    -UNB


