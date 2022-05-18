Two Chinese firms conducting feasibility study for Ctg Metro Rail project

CHATTOGRAM, May 17: Two Chinese firms have been conducting the feasibility study for construction of Metro rail in the port city Chattogram. The firms are likely to complete the study within 18 months after signing of MOU (Memorandum of Understanding).

Engineer Rafiqul Islam, Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) told the Daily Observer that MOU had been signed with those two Chinese firms and the CCC on March 22 last.

He disclosed the two Chinese firms are: CRCC19-WIETC Joint venture (China Railway 19th Bureau Group Co Ltd CRCC19 and Weihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Co Ltd WIETC.)

Earlier, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) has approved the proposal of the China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Weihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China for conducting a full length feasibility study of introduction of metro rail (Mass Rapid Transit, MRT) in the port city, Chattogram.

The Ministry also directed the CCC authority to sign a MOU).

In this connection, an expert team of CCC has been discussing the terms and conditions of the proposal.

Rafiqul Islam said, "With the directive of the LGRD Ministry, had signed the MOU in March last."

It may be mentioned that the LGRD Ministry had taken the decision for introducing Metro rail in Chattogram in a meeting held on January 13 last at LGRD Ministry with LGRD and Cooperative Minister M Tajul Islam in the chair.

The Ministry further decided to connect Mirsarai Economic Zone and Anowara Economic Zone with the proposed Metro rail.

China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Wihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China have submitted their proposal for conducting a feasibility study on the project.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker commute.

The Prime Minister directed the officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on January 4 last.

She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

"Metro rail should not be limited only to Dhaka. The service should be available in Chattogram as well. It should be a national idea for all cities with old airports," Hasina said.











