North South Univ asked to auction off 10 luxury cars

The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have directed to sell 10 luxury cars at auction bought by North South University and deposit the money in the general fund of the university.

A letter in this regard was sent to the Vice Chancellor of the University from the Department of Secondary and Higher Education on Tuesday (May 17).

The letter reads that according to Section 44 (1) of the Private University Act, 2010, every private university will have a general fund.

According to section 44 (7), the general fund money cannot be spent for any purpose other than the necessary expenses of that university.

But here, North South University has bought a total of 12 vehicles from January 2019 to January 2022 without spending the required amount on education and research development.

Among these, 10 are luxurious which are not related to the development of education and research.

Pursuant to Section 46 (6) of the Private Universities Act, the Government and the Commission may give necessary directions to ensure the financial and administrative transparency and discipline of the University concerned and to take such measures as it deems fit to improve the quality of education. The concerned university will take appropriate action as per that instruction.













