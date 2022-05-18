Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC to hear rule on bringing PK Halder back on June 12

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

The High Court will start the hearing on a rule issued by it earlier on bringing back scamster Prasanta Kumar Halder known as PK Halder to Bangladesh from India on June 12.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo fixed the date for holding hearing on the rule on Tuesday.
The HC bench said that PK Haldar is discussed differently and identified as money launderer all over the world at this time because of various orders issued by the High Court earlier in this regard.
"We will pass such type of strict order so that PK Haldar and other money launderers could not be able to live in peace anywhere in the world," the HC bench warned.
The HC bench also asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to give information before the court about the latest developments on the investigation of money laundering case filed against PK Halder. "We will order to take necessary action against him in this regard," the HC bench said.
Later, the HC bench fixed June 12 for holding hearing on the rule in this regard.
During Tuesday's proceedings, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erratum
BNP leader Mirza Abbas hopitalised
Satellite images reveal global losses of tidal wetlands
Two Chinese firms conducting feasibility study for Ctg Metro Rail project
Police put up barricade in front of the secretariat in the capital
North South Univ asked to auction off 10 luxury cars
HC to hear rule on bringing PK Halder back on June 12
Hasina’s homecoming day observed


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft