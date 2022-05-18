HC to hear rule on bringing PK Halder back on June 12

The High Court will start the hearing on a rule issued by it earlier on bringing back scamster Prasanta Kumar Halder known as PK Halder to Bangladesh from India on June 12.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo fixed the date for holding hearing on the rule on Tuesday.

The HC bench said that PK Haldar is discussed differently and identified as money launderer all over the world at this time because of various orders issued by the High Court earlier in this regard.

"We will pass such type of strict order so that PK Haldar and other money launderers could not be able to live in peace anywhere in the world," the HC bench warned.

The HC bench also asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to give information before the court about the latest developments on the investigation of money laundering case filed against PK Halder. "We will order to take necessary action against him in this regard," the HC bench said.

Later, the HC bench fixed June 12 for holding hearing on the rule in this regard.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.












