Hasina’s homecoming day observed

Various organisations, including the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies -Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League and others-- took different programmes on the occasion.

Special doa and prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas to mark the day.

Marking the day, a discussion was organized by AL at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in city's Agargaon.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader gave welcome address with AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury in the chair.

AL national leaders and eminent intellectuals also addressed the discussion.

In his speech, Obaidul Quader called upon the party leaders and activists to remain united under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to go ahead defying all odds.

He said, "We will have to go ahead under the leadership of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina defying all impediments in the days to come."

Quader said, "We have tough challenge to face in the coming days. To face the challenge, we will have to further strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina. We will have to remain united to build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

AL Publicity and Publications Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin moderated the discussion.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of AL, brought a rally at Dhaka University campus under the leadership of its President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

On May 17 in 1981, she returned to the country after a long exile.

Boarding on an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, Sheikh Hasina reached the then Kurmitola airport in Dhaka from the Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata at 4.30pm on that day.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975 and his two daughters -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- luckily escaped the carnage as they stayed abroad.

In a national council session of the AL on February 14, 15 and 16 in 1981, Sheikh Hasina was elected as party president in her absence and then she returned to the country on May 17.

"I have returned to the country not to become a leader of the Awami League, rather to participate in the struggle for freedom by staying beside the people," said the AL president in a heart touching reception accorded by nearly 1.5 million people at the airport at that time.

"I want to stay beside you as your sister, as your daughter, and as a worker of Awami League, who believes in the ideals of Bangabandhu," she added.











