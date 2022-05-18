Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water

SYLHET, May 17: It has been raining heavily across the Sylhet Division for several days. At the same time the downhill onrush of water is continuing from India.

Sylhet city and Sunamgaj town have been flooded as three major rivers -- the Surma, Kushiyara and Sari-Gowain - are flowing over the danger level.

Several upazilas have already been flooded for five days due to rains and upstream floods. Now the flood water is entering Sylhet city.

Several lakh of people have been marooned since the flood situation has worsened and water entered different parts of 18 upazilas and flooded low-lying areas.

Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Gowainghat, Jaintiapur, Companiganj, Sadar, Golapganj, Beanibazar, Biswanath, Dakkhin Surma and Fenchuganj upazilas of Sylhet and Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Tahirpur, Bishwambarpur and Sadar upazilas of Sunamganj are among the submerged upazilas, causing food and drinking water crisis to hundreds of people in the areas.

It was seen on the spot on Tuesday (17th May) morning that at least 20 areas of Sylhet city have been flooded. These areas have knee-deep water. Roads and educational institutions have sunk. In this situation, the district administration has sat in an emergency meeting.

People's representatives and people in the flooded areas said the water level has continued to rise. As the situation deteriorates, the suffering of the people has increased. Many villages have lost contact with the upazila Sadar. Activities are being disrupted in schools, colleges, government and non-government organizations and businesses. In this situation, various organizations have demanded to declare Sylhet as a flood-prone area. According to officials of the Water Development Board (WDB) Sylhet office, the Surma was flowing 136cm above the danger level in Kanaighat point, 41cm in Sylhet point and 31cm in Sunamganj point.

The Kushiyara was flowing over 148cm above the danger mark in Amalsheed point while it was flowing 51cm beyond the danger level in Sheola point. Senior Meteorologist at the Sylhet met office Syed Ahmad Chowdhury said the rain will continue for the next 48 hours in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Anwar Sadat said that almost every district of Sylhet Division has been flooded. The district administration is holding a meeting to deal with the situation. Besides, adequate relief materials have also been allocated for the people of the flooded areas at the district level. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mujibur Rahman, the local administration is constantly monitoring the situation in the flooded area.











