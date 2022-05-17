BD condemns killing of Al-Jazeera journo Shireen

Bangladesh has expressed deep concern and condemned the heinous assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh, a correspondent of Al-Jazeera, in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

This constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, and thus warrants an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in media statement on Monday.

The international community needs to take immediate action to ensure justice, and should compel Israel to provide necessary protection for journalists and media professionals working in the OPT, it said.

Bangladesh also reiterates its firm conviction that the two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of

Palestine, is the only pathway for establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.

Bangladesh believes that the Israeli occupation forces' attack on Shireen, who was on duty reporting facts and documenting crimes committed against the Palestinian people, occurred in the context of Israeli violations of press and media freedom to silence the demand of self-determination.

Bangladesh denounced the use of force and blatant display of disrespect by Israeli police against the mourners attending Shireen's funeral procession in East Jerusalem.

Allowing mourners to grieve and pray for the departed soul without harassment and humiliation is the bare minimum of human decency expected, MoFA said.

Bangladesh underscored that the occupying power is fully accountable for the heinous crime of assassinating Abu Akleh.











