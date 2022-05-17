Taposh promises a lot on 2nd anniv as mayor

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will work more actively to solve the problem of waterlogging, mosquito menace and traffic congestion in Dhaka, as well as to improve the management of waste management, recover the original channel of Buriganga and preserve the heritage of Old Dhaka.

This was said by Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh at a press conference organized on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of taking over as the Mayor of DSCC.

He also informed that he

has a plan to fix a time of keeping the market or shopping malls open under his city corporation. The markets and mall wouldn't be allowed to keep open after 8:00pm. The owners have to complete their necessary works relevant with the business within 9:00pm.

In the developed cities, there is a time of keeping all open and a time for silence and sleep. Everyone has to comply with the decision.

Mayor Taposh said, "In 2021, 9 lakh 56 thousand tonnes of waste and silt were removed from 2 box culverts, 8 canals and 800km long pipe drains to alleviate waterlogging. So far in 2022, 4 lakh 44 thousand tonnes of waste and silt have been removed from 11 canals with a length of more than 36km."

The DSCC Mayor also said, "I hope rain water in South city will be drained within 30 minutes this year."

Regarding mosquito eradication, he said, "At present, 1,050 workers out of a total of 65 wards are supervising and coordinating the huge work of larvicide and application of pesticides. In addition to increasing the number of employee, we have also increased the number of equipment used to kill mosquitoes."

"We have conducted special larvicide and adulticide activities to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes within 400 yards of the dengue patient's residence and surroundings," he added.

During the mobile court operation, "DSCC fines of Tk 96.94 million against 696 houses, buildings under construction, installations and establishments. As a result, DSCC has succeeded in controlling dengue in 2021."

Regarding waste management, he said, "We are hopeful that we will be able to provide medical waste collection services to the people of Dhaka in the future as we have achieved success in the household waste collection by establishing 75 primary waste service collection centers."

"Overall, we are hopeful that by 2023 we will be able to make visible changes in waste management activities," said Mayor Taposh.

"1 lakh 90 thousand 218 non-mechanical vehicles have already been registered and their digital number plates have been issued," said DSCC Mayor and added, "We will not allow any unregistered vehicle to run in Dhaka city."

"Our activities are in full swing with the aim of launching Dhaka Nagar Paribahan on 3 new routes. Mentioning that the tunnel will be constructed inside Dhaka," said Sheikh Taposh and added,"The designated place for parking has been identified to stop the flow of mechanical and non-mechanical vehicles everywhere on the main road."

"Wide roads up to four lanes will be constructed around the canals and river banks of the new 17 wards and separate lanes will be provided for different types of mechanical and non-mechanical vehicles of different speeds.

He hoped that the revenue collection this fiscal year would exceed Tk 800 crore, whereas in 2019-2020 financial year DSCC collected Tk 524 crore.

"A 50-storey international conference centre will be set up in the central commercial area of Kamrangirchar. The centre will have all the world class facilities including 5 star residential hotels," said Mayor Taposh and added," Plans have already been taken to establish an eco-friendly eco-smart city in Fakirkhali, Ward No. 65. "

"Special initiatives have been taken to preserve the heritage of old Dhaka and all other historical structures including Mir Joomla Gate and Ruplal House. Apart from these establishments, all land grabbers in the DSCC area will be evicted," he said.

Mayor Taposh said Dhaka will be transformed into a developed capital by 2041.

















