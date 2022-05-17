Video
Flood situation worsens in Sunamganj

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Heavy rain and onrush of water from the hills over the last few days have inundated a vast area causing waterlogging in the metropolis. A group of locals walk through knee deep water at Gowainghat in Sylhet on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

SUNAMGANJ, May 16: Heavy rains and onrush of upstream water have worsened the flood situation in Sunamganj district leaving thousands of villagers marooned in their flooded homes.
All rivers of the district were flowing above danger mark due to the onrush of hill water and torrential rains for the last couple of days, officials said on Monday.
Surma was flowing 7.70 cm above its danger level at Nabinagar Point till 2 pm on Monday, inundating the Boro paddy fields in the district.
The standing crops including peanuts and seasonal vegetables were damaged.
Besides, the residents of ten villages including Ibrahimpur, Sadargarh, Syedpur of Sadar upazila, Barkatnagar, Sharippur, Gozaira, Mohabbatpur Mamdpur, Marfati villages in Doarabazar upazila of the district have been marooned by the flash flood.
The low-lying areas of Tahirpur and Bishwambharpur upazilas and roads were also inundated, causing immense sufferings to the residents.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), 20 hectares of boro crops land in Tahirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district were submerged.
Bimal Chandra Shom, district agriculture officer, said the losses caused by the flood could not be estimated yet. Till now, 20 hectares of paddy lands in Tahirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district have been inundated, he said adding "We are observing the overall situation as there is a possibility to recede the water."
Besides, the farmers who have harvested their paddy from their lands are bracing for losses as they failed to dry their paddy.
Ujjal Mia, a resident of Ibrahimpur village in Sadar Upazila, said the roads were submerged and the river water entered many houses.    -UNB


