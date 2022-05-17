Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UGC passes over Tk 10,000cr budget for 51 public univs

DU received the highest allocation

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Monday approved a budget of more than Tk 10,516 crore for 51 public universities of the country for fiscal 2022-23.
The main budget of the public universities includes Tk 6,236 crore of revenue expenditure and Tk 4,420 crore of development outlay in favor of 40 projects said a press release issued by the regulatory authority of the country's higher education.
The approval came at a UGC meeting presided over by its Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah.
UGC Members Prof Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Md Sazzad Hossain, Prof Muhammad Alamgir, Prof Bishwajit Chanda and Prof Md Abu Taher were also present at the meeting.
Dhaka University received the highest allocation of Tk 8,64 crore while Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna received the lowest budget of Tk 3.83 crore.
Tk 150 crore was allocated for research purposes during higher education in the public universities, which is Tk 32 crore more compared to the previous budget.
Prof Abu Taher said UGC's main goal is to ensure quality higher education in the country.
UGC is emphasising the research and innovation sector and gradually increasing the budget to support universities, he added.
"For the first time, Tk 10,000 crore has been allocated for public university teachers to pursue higher education abroad," he said while advising the authorities to utilise the efforts.
Besides, members of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, Finance Ministry and Vice Chancellors of universities across the country also attended the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt plans to import wheat from 5 countries, says Tipu
'50:50' chance global warming reaches 1.5°C by 2026
Onion price once again skyrocketed due to the ban imposed by India
BD condemns killing of Al-Jazeera journo Shireen
Taposh promises a lot on 2nd anniv as mayor
Some experts suggest depreciating BDT faster against USD
Flood situation worsens in Sunamganj
UGC passes over Tk 10,000cr budget for 51 public univs


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft