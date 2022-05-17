HC, ACC take joint effort to bring back PK Halder

The High Court and the Anti-Corruption Commission have taken initiative to bringing back fugitive criminal Prashanta Kumar Halder also known as PK Halder to Bangladesh from neighbouring India.

PK Halder, who was arrested in the course of raids by the ED, under the Ministry of Finance of India, in 10 areas of West Bengal on Friday, will be brought under the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India signed on January 28 in 2013.

Earlier, Bangladesh brought back fugitive Awami League leader Nur Hossain from India under the treaty and put him on trial for the sensational murder of seven people in Narayanganj. Bangladesh also handed over ULFA leader Anup Chetia to Delhi under the same treaty.

The High Court is likely to hold hearing on a rule issued by it earlier on bringing back PK Halder to Bangladesh while the ACC sent letter to International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to bring PK Halder along with his five associates back to Bangladesh, it was learnt on Monday following initiative took by both the state autonomous bodies.

Talking to The Daily Observer Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said they have gave a mention slip before the

concerned High Court bench for fixing a date of hearing on the rule issued on bringing back fugitive accused PK Halder to Bangladesh.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo will set a date for hearing on the rule issued by the same bench on November 19 in 2020, he added.

During Monday's proceeding the HC bench said it has a zero-tolerance policy against crimes involving corruption and money laundering. The HC bench warned that the court will not tolerate or spare anyone who is found guilty in corruption and money laundering cases, Manik confirmed about the court warning.

The state law officer also hoped that the High Court bench might pass order on the government to bringing PK Halder back immediately in the country.

Meanwhile, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing informed that the commission has sent a letter to International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to bring PK Halder along with his five associates back to Bangladesh.

He said the commission is continuing its legal efforts to bring the accused back to the country.

After receiving information about the arrest of six people including PK Halder in India, an email was sent from Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Bangladesh to the NCB in Delhi to extradite the accused from India.

ACC has also mentioned the previously issued "Red Notice" and ACC's case against PK Halder, he added.

Mahbub Hossain further said ACC will take some other steps to bring the accused back to the country - a letter would be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy in India regarding repatriation.

The anti-corruption watchdog will send a letter to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to collect the money and bank account information of the accused.

Previously, ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar's investigation revealed that PK Haldar took a bribe of Tk 227 crore in one account.

Talking to this correspondent, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said it will take three to six months to bring PK Halder back to the country from India after completing all procedures.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk 11,000 crore from various organisations.

Sources at the ACC said the amount of swindled money they so far learned about during the investigation of the case may increase.

PK Halder has embezzled around Tk 3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk 2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk 2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk 3,000 crore from People's Leasing.

Sources at the anti-graft body further said they had also identified more Tk 1,500 crore which they said would be frozen.

According to ACC records, PK Halder, when he was the managing director of Reliance and an independent director of several other leasing companies, along with his relatives, misappropriated Tk 3,500 crore from several leasing companies, including People's Leasing.

Halder sold assets of all these companies and took away all the money by selling the shares from the share portfolio of the depositors.

PK Halder was believed to have fled to Canada after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh began an investigation into his illegal activities related to casino business in 2019. But he has reportedly been lying low in India since March 2021.

He was arrested in the course of raids by the ED, under the Ministry of Finance of India, in 10 areas of West Bengal on Friday. PK Halder is currently on a three-day remand placed by an Indian court.

Two others arrested during the raids were identified as Pritish Kumar Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder.

On March 1 last year, he fled Bangladesh through Benapole Land Port in Jashore.

PK Halder possessed two passports - one Bangladeshi and the other Canadian - but used his Bangladeshi passport to go to India.









