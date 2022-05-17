Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Critics should look at positive changes in rural areas: PM

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Critics should look at positive changes in rural areas: PM

Critics should look at positive changes in rural areas: PM

Those who criticise the development initiatives of the Awami League government should take a look at rural areas to see the positive developments, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"The government has ensured that electricity reaches every household, and has been implementing several 'mega projects' for the development of Bangladesh. People will definitely get the benefit from those projects,"
Hasina said as she spoke at the 'Second National Conference on Reviewing the SDG Implementation,' via video conferencing on Monday.
"There are people who criticise the government's expenditure. But they never focus on the project's outcome - how it will benefit people, how it will enrich the national economy, propel development growth and bring positive changes to people's lives. This is really unfortunate."
The prime minister urged her critics to take a look at the rural areas to see the positive changes and not bash the government while staying put in the capital.
She stressed the need for the development of connectivity and communication systems, saying it will strengthen the system of moving goods and people, and propel the national economy. Even the root-level producers will be able to market their products easily.
"It'll strengthen the economy, alleviate poverty and benefit the people on the margins."
Hasina said her government has upheld the freedom of expression in Bangladesh by 'opening' radio and television to the private sector in 1996.
"Now everyone can speak and participate in talk shows. There are also people who speak out and then claim they were silenced. But no one is going to gag you or strangle you. You can express your opinion, no matter what it is."
The Awami League government aims to 'bring positive changes to the lives of the working people,' said Sheikh Hasina.
"And that's why we've been implementing those SDG projects that are suitable for us."
She thanked the officials for organising the national conference and suggested the government and private sector work in partnership. The government will ensure all necessary assistance, she assured.
"We'll provide policy assistance and funding for implementing the SDG projects, but the stakeholders should utilise their funds and prevent any misuse. Also, they must take effective initiatives to implement international commitments," she said.
The SDG goals can be achieved before 2030 if everyone works together, the prime minister said. She highlighted her government's initiatives for the development of Bangladesh, adding they work to translate the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of creating a golden Bangladesh devoid of hunger and poverty into reality.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt plans to import wheat from 5 countries, says Tipu
'50:50' chance global warming reaches 1.5°C by 2026
Onion price once again skyrocketed due to the ban imposed by India
BD condemns killing of Al-Jazeera journo Shireen
Taposh promises a lot on 2nd anniv as mayor
Some experts suggest depreciating BDT faster against USD
Flood situation worsens in Sunamganj
UGC passes over Tk 10,000cr budget for 51 public univs


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft