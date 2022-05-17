Farhad, Khaleq made President, Secretary of AL Meherpur dist

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Monday formed the partial committee of Meherpur district AL with the names of President and General Secretary from the triennial council. State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain and Gangni Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Khaleq were reelected as President and General Secretary of the district AL respectively.

Chief guest of the council and AL central Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim announced their names for the next three years at the second session of the council at Meherpur Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Park. The names for the posts of president, general secretary, vice-presidents and joint general secretaries were announced at the conference venue. Bahauddin Nasim announced the names on the basis of councilor's views.

Earlier, the council started at 11:30am by hoisting of the national flag with the national anthem and flying pigeons as a symbol of peace by the central leaders. AL General Secretary and also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader then inaugurated the council virtually.

After a long seven years, the council of Meherpur district AL was held. On this occasion, leaders and activists were passing last several days in a festive mode. Leaders and activists of different units gathered at Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Park in rallies from morning.