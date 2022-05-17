India resumes BD youth team exchange event

Indian government has resumed the Bangladeshi youth delegation programme with a unique new feature that connects tech-savvy participants from the neighbouring countries after two years.

Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) - 100 youth exchange programme was interrupted for two years due to the corona virus outbreak.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, along with the revamped logo of BYD, inaugurated the application portal for the programme at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday.

A Bangladeshi aged between 21 and 35 having single citizenship can apply for the delegation entering into website of High Commission of India. Affiliation with any political parties or sister concerns will disqualify as participant for the programme.

Before applying, the aspirant has to upload a video message within 120 seconds on Facebook profile with public access focusing on self introduction, education, skills and extra-curricular activities. The video link should be attached with the virtual application by June 30 to validate the process at hcidhaka.gov.in

The young leaders from various walks of life will be selected from Bangladesh, for a hosted visit to India to travel economical, technological, industrial, cultural and historical places of interest.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami was special guest at the function while Deputy High Commissioner Dr Binoy George and First Secretary Pratik Negi were also present on the occasion.

In his speech, Minister Hasan Mahmud said the relationship between Bangladesh and India is highly rich based on heritage, culture and bonding of bloods.

"India supported us in liberation war sheltering 10 million refugees. We have shared culture and tradition with golden days. Once the sub-continent was highly rich during the agriculture-dominant times," he said.

Hasan hoped the young generation will revive the golden days of Indian sub-continent with their innovations in this age of technology.

High Commissioner Doraiswami is very optimistic about potentials of the youth to bring the bilateral relationship to the next level with shared values and culture.

This International Youth Exchange Programme is part of MoU signed between Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of Republic of India and Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on Cooperation in Youth Matters.









