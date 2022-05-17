Video
Revenue from Bangabandhu Satellite-1 exceeds Tk 300cr: BSCL

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk

Bangabandhu Satellite-1 has been in the revenue stream for three years. The total revenue of the company has exceeded Tk 300 crore, according to Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL).
At present, the monthly income of the company is about Tk 10 crore. Almost all of it is being procured from the domestic market. BSCL said this in a press release on Monday (May 16).
This income will gradually increase further.
Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar including 38 TV channels and the country's only DTH operator 'Akash' are broadcasting through Bangabandhu Satellite-1.
The press release further said that the Armed Forces Department has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with BSCL. Army, Navy, Air Force and DGFI will come under the service of the satellite.
As part of the Government of Bangladesh's Digital Bangladesh commitment, BSCL is providing telecommunication services at 112 locations in 31 remote islands, the press release added.
In the near future, activities are underway to bring more disadvantaged people in remote areas under the service of Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Recently, BSCL has started its business journey in foreign markets by launching a satellite TV channel based in UK using Bangabandhu Satellite-1. It is expected to increase further in the coming days, BSCL hoped.


