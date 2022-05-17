Freelancing empowering women through jobs in digital domain

Once choosing a carrier was considered as the main path of becoming self-reliant as it gives security and safety. With the passing of time, people felt the pressing need to become financially solvent trying newer ventures other than choosing a carrier path.

Opportunity to work on one's own terms, freelancing has gained popularity in recent years, gradually taking the country to occupy a significant space in freelancing market in the globe.

Though the path of becoming women freelancers is not so easy, the profession is gaining popularity among women.

Afroza is a case of success in the domain of freelancing as she has overcome a lot of barriers to make herself a successful entrepreneur. Early years of her life were full of sorrows and agonies as she left the school she was married off to her boyfriend. Her father passed away many years ago, and miseries multiplied. But she didn't seek assistance from her brothers.

Will power, commitment and sincerity led her to set an example before other unemployed and helpless women. She established a school ten years ago to provide training that could help trainees to start self-employment ventures.

At present Afrozais a name of inspiration as she successfully fought against hostile environment. She always thinks about the people who live from hand-to-mouth. She always tries to do something for them.

She planned to provide training to the poor women on tailoring, cooking as they can earn their livelihood. Even, she bore the expenses of education of orphans, persons with disabilities and poor children.

In the beginning, many didn't consider that herinitiatives would become result-oriented. But she never refrained herself from advancing to reach the target.

Afroza has completed a course on graphic design from an IT organization in 2014, and the course lit the light before her to stay firm to become a self-reliant woman.

She said, "I worked hard side by side with taking care of my family. I didn't understand anything first. But, I had will-power to do something. I got a laptop from a lawmaker in 2017. I started designing on corporate invoice of three colors. Later, State Minister for Information and Communications Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak gave a place to start my work as a freelancer."

She thinks that age never is a barrier in freelancing. She is now 48 years old and she works a lot at this stage of her life.

She said people can choose anything including digital marketing, web design, web development, article writing, android apps development, graphic design, data science and analytics and virtual assistant. The scope of freelancing is wide, she added.

She said the number of women entrepreneurs is increasing day by day and women account for 58 percent of the total freelancers. Nine percent women were freelancers in 2014 and it stood at 21 percent in 2021. -BSS











