Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:53 AM
Home City News

Be vigilant against arson in the name of political progs: DMP commissioner

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Monday directed his officials to be extremely vigilant so that no one can commit any acts of arson in the name of political program in the city.
The DMP commissioner gave the directive as political programs have increased ahead of the elections while addressing a monthly crime review meeting of the DMP. The crime review meeting for the month of April this year was held at Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh presided over by the DMP Commissioner.
Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner gave thanks to the officers and forces at all levels of the DMP for keeping law and order at a satisfactory level during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
He also asked them to continue the regular campaign against theft and drug trafficking. "The crime division and the traffic department of the DMP have to work together to keep the footpaths free from occupation," he said.
Everyone should keep a watchful eye so that law and order does not deteriorate, he said, adding that the real culprit must be brought under the law. "Everyone in charge has to fulfill their responsibilities properly."
The DMP commissioner also directed that everyone should work more relentlessly to prevent crime in Dhaka city.
In this monthly crime review meeting, the DMP Commissioner awarded the best police officers in recognition of their good work including maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka City.
Among others, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations)of the DMP Krishna Pad Roy, Additional Commissioner (Detective) AKM Hafeez Akter, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (CTTC) Md Asaduzzaman, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other senior officers were present in the meeting.    -UNB


Be vigilant against arson in the name of political progs: DMP commissioner
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft