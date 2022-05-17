

51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19

Marking the day, a doa mahfil will be arranged at Fakirapool Mosque the capital on Thursday, said a press release.

Martyr Shamsuddin organised freedom fighters in Sirajganj and built resistance against Pakistani aggressors during the early stage of the Liberation War.

The Pakistani army subjected him to inhuman torture for three days until he was martyred in Dhaka Cantonment in 1971.

He was recognised for his bravery and extraordinary sacrifice for the nation with the nation's highest civilian award, Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award) in 2012 posthumously.

Martyr Shamsuddin is elder brother of the former scientific officer at BIRDEM Selina Khatun, the press release added.











