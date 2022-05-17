Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Observer desk

51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19

51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19

The 51st death anniversary of the former CSP officer and SDO of Sirajganj martyr Shamsuddin, will be observed on Thursday (May 19, 2022).
Marking the day, a doa mahfil will be arranged at Fakirapool Mosque the capital on Thursday, said a press release.
Martyr Shamsuddin organised freedom fighters in Sirajganj and built resistance against Pakistani aggressors during the early stage of the Liberation War.
The Pakistani army subjected him to inhuman torture for three days until he was martyred in Dhaka Cantonment in 1971.
He was recognised for his bravery and extraordinary sacrifice for the nation with the nation's highest civilian award, Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award) in 2012 posthumously.
Martyr Shamsuddin is elder brother of the former scientific officer at BIRDEM Selina Khatun, the press release added.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh holds a press briefing at CIRDAP auditorium
Revenue from Bangabandhu Satellite-1 exceeds Tk 300cr: BSCL
Freelancing empowering women through jobs in digital domain
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political progs: DMP commissioner
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Divisional police hospital launches telemedicine services
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal speaks at a seminar


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft