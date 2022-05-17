Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Spend more time with your child

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Dear Sir

Today's children will lead the country tomorrow. But, how effective role we can play in shaping and developing the lives of future generation of the country. Since the number of earning parents is increasing day by day, they cannot give their children up to the minimum time.

Many families hire domestic helpers to look after their children. As a result, many bad or immoral behaviours of domestic workers are visible among the children. Children and adolescents often suffer from depression because they do not get the real affection of their parents. It drives their lives towards the dark world. Over time, the number of extended families is decreasing day by day. The number of nuclear family is increasing. Because of the small number of members in the nuclear family, children naturally feel lonely. They spend time all day by watching television, mobile games, or the internet world. As a result, children are facing physical and mental problems. It is sad not to see the present situation while thinking about the future of the child.

Children are compared to clay in a potter's hand. In the raw state of the soil, the potter can shape the shape as he pleases. Therefore, every parent should be aware of the interest of future stars to shine.

Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan
Department of Management, Feni Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spend more time with your child
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
17 May is a historic day
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Behavioural insights for tourism informal workers in Bangladesh
Let’s not ignore ‘Russia vs the West’ war in FY 2022-22 budget
Working hours for Palli Bidyut billing assistants
Hats off to Shafiqul


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft