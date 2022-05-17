Spend more time with your child

Dear Sir



Today's children will lead the country tomorrow. But, how effective role we can play in shaping and developing the lives of future generation of the country. Since the number of earning parents is increasing day by day, they cannot give their children up to the minimum time.



Many families hire domestic helpers to look after their children. As a result, many bad or immoral behaviours of domestic workers are visible among the children. Children and adolescents often suffer from depression because they do not get the real affection of their parents. It drives their lives towards the dark world. Over time, the number of extended families is decreasing day by day. The number of nuclear family is increasing. Because of the small number of members in the nuclear family, children naturally feel lonely. They spend time all day by watching television, mobile games, or the internet world. As a result, children are facing physical and mental problems. It is sad not to see the present situation while thinking about the future of the child.



Children are compared to clay in a potter's hand. In the raw state of the soil, the potter can shape the shape as he pleases. Therefore, every parent should be aware of the interest of future stars to shine.



Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan

Department of Management, Feni Government College