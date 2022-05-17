

Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager



After the landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election, the Awami League was set to go making economic advancement history and celebrating the grand inauguration ceremony of the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary program as well as the golden jubilee celebration of the victory of Bangladesh as a nation. But it is said that an odious time comes at a good moment. The prophecy is right but if you have Sheikh Hasina, the problem will rather bend the country a little but would not break it.



On March 8, 2020, the outbreak of the fearsome Covid-19 virus in the country made every citizen panic. The nation got traumatized by the spread of disease and fear of death as the toll rises high. The livelihood of the citizens was devastated but by the prudent strategy of the Prime Minister, everything was under control. The pandemic has battered the health system and economies across the globe.



The prime minister has instantly formed a national Covid-19 response committee headed by the minister for health and has made a strict 10 days lockdown initially and then extended it. Announcement was made of the closure of all business hubs, government and private offices, and educational institutions as well as suspension of international flights, ban on public gatherings. All this halted the citizen's living hood making a possibility of prices soaring and hoarding of commodities by speculators. But neither of them happened due to the magical measurements and strategies taken by the nation headed by the prime minister.



In the first instant, the government announced 18 financial stimulus packages of about $11.90 billion or 3.6% of the GDP for the garment and export-oriented industries as well as for small and medium enterprises, cottage industries, for frontline workers, homeless people, social safety and for Agricultural sector to ensure food and nutrition. The stimulus packages emphasized all quarters of the echelon.



Within two weeks of the announcement, the social protection measure of food aid and cash delivery by digital banking system has reached almost 3 million families approximately $ 148 million. The Government started a program to sell rice at TK 10 per kg to needy people around the country for approximately $29.5 million.



The most amazing of all the decisions was of appointing 2000 doctors and 6000 nurses in only 15 days which normally takes a 1.5-year time span to appoint, to fight against the pandemic Covid-19. More than 10000 general beds and almost 600 ICU beds were dedicated for the Covid-19 patients across the country as well as the Upazila health complexes had been equipped to treat Covid-19. Also, a special honorarium was announced for the frontliners.



Her Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left no stone untouched to fight the situation, she by way of the digital conference spoke with the frontliners every day, and was monitoring the situation cautiously.

In the Covid-19, there was a shortage of labour during the harvesting period of boro crop, her one announcement to all state body along with the Awami League, Juboleague and Chatroleague all dedicated themselves for the sake of the country to prevent shortfall of foods. They helped the boro farmers to harvest their paddy as volunteers. The government allocated approximately $12 million for the mechanization of the Agricultural sector and also distributed some farming machines on an emergency basis of about 317 harvesters and reapers, as well as 800 combined harvesters and 400 reapers for the farmer, are on the pipeline to be delivered.



After the Covid-19 situation being normalised, because of global economic unrest all financial and export industries suffered a lot but the government helped all the industries to pay the wages of workers.



All echelons of people were on the economic watchlist of the government, so the government with the help of Deputy Commissioner and UNOs prepared a list of one-crore families who will be getting necessary commodities and food. With The trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the government prevented the soaring prices of daily essentials by delivering goods to middle-income as well as all quarters of people at a subsidized price.



At the start and after the Covid-19 Sheikh Hasina took all measures to stabilize the commodity market and the price hikes. The covid accompanied by super cyclone Amphan was not able to make the country suffer because of astute decisions made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Not only these, but after the outcome of the Covid-19 situation and the start of the Ukraine -Russia war, the international market became volatile, and the speculators of the country started hoarding essential goods and making the price of the national market soar which is again prudently deal by the prime minister taking stern action against them by National consumer's right protection and importing of goods from the alternative sources within a short period.



The magical leader's decision is beyond the calculation of world leaders, that's why the famous Fortune magazine has earlier 2016 ranked her the 10th greatest world leader and after rapid vaccination of the country made her "vaccine" hero in 2019.

Fuad Hossain Shahadat, Law Secretary , Bangladesh Chhatra League















Either if the country is shaken by a natural disaster or pandemic or price soaring, all gets solved if you have Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the helm. After being sworn in as prime minister for the consecutive third time and an unprecedented fourth time in the history of Bangladesh, the crisis manager prime minister have to overcome hard challenges that the country had faced for the first time.After the landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election, the Awami League was set to go making economic advancement history and celebrating the grand inauguration ceremony of the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary program as well as the golden jubilee celebration of the victory of Bangladesh as a nation. But it is said that an odious time comes at a good moment. The prophecy is right but if you have Sheikh Hasina, the problem will rather bend the country a little but would not break it.On March 8, 2020, the outbreak of the fearsome Covid-19 virus in the country made every citizen panic. The nation got traumatized by the spread of disease and fear of death as the toll rises high. The livelihood of the citizens was devastated but by the prudent strategy of the Prime Minister, everything was under control. The pandemic has battered the health system and economies across the globe.The prime minister has instantly formed a national Covid-19 response committee headed by the minister for health and has made a strict 10 days lockdown initially and then extended it. Announcement was made of the closure of all business hubs, government and private offices, and educational institutions as well as suspension of international flights, ban on public gatherings. All this halted the citizen's living hood making a possibility of prices soaring and hoarding of commodities by speculators. But neither of them happened due to the magical measurements and strategies taken by the nation headed by the prime minister.In the first instant, the government announced 18 financial stimulus packages of about $11.90 billion or 3.6% of the GDP for the garment and export-oriented industries as well as for small and medium enterprises, cottage industries, for frontline workers, homeless people, social safety and for Agricultural sector to ensure food and nutrition. The stimulus packages emphasized all quarters of the echelon.Within two weeks of the announcement, the social protection measure of food aid and cash delivery by digital banking system has reached almost 3 million families approximately $ 148 million. The Government started a program to sell rice at TK 10 per kg to needy people around the country for approximately $29.5 million.The most amazing of all the decisions was of appointing 2000 doctors and 6000 nurses in only 15 days which normally takes a 1.5-year time span to appoint, to fight against the pandemic Covid-19. More than 10000 general beds and almost 600 ICU beds were dedicated for the Covid-19 patients across the country as well as the Upazila health complexes had been equipped to treat Covid-19. Also, a special honorarium was announced for the frontliners.Her Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left no stone untouched to fight the situation, she by way of the digital conference spoke with the frontliners every day, and was monitoring the situation cautiously.In the Covid-19, there was a shortage of labour during the harvesting period of boro crop, her one announcement to all state body along with the Awami League, Juboleague and Chatroleague all dedicated themselves for the sake of the country to prevent shortfall of foods. They helped the boro farmers to harvest their paddy as volunteers. The government allocated approximately $12 million for the mechanization of the Agricultural sector and also distributed some farming machines on an emergency basis of about 317 harvesters and reapers, as well as 800 combined harvesters and 400 reapers for the farmer, are on the pipeline to be delivered.After the Covid-19 situation being normalised, because of global economic unrest all financial and export industries suffered a lot but the government helped all the industries to pay the wages of workers.All echelons of people were on the economic watchlist of the government, so the government with the help of Deputy Commissioner and UNOs prepared a list of one-crore families who will be getting necessary commodities and food. With The trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the government prevented the soaring prices of daily essentials by delivering goods to middle-income as well as all quarters of people at a subsidized price.At the start and after the Covid-19 Sheikh Hasina took all measures to stabilize the commodity market and the price hikes. The covid accompanied by super cyclone Amphan was not able to make the country suffer because of astute decisions made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Not only these, but after the outcome of the Covid-19 situation and the start of the Ukraine -Russia war, the international market became volatile, and the speculators of the country started hoarding essential goods and making the price of the national market soar which is again prudently deal by the prime minister taking stern action against them by National consumer's right protection and importing of goods from the alternative sources within a short period.The magical leader's decision is beyond the calculation of world leaders, that's why the famous Fortune magazine has earlier 2016 ranked her the 10th greatest world leader and after rapid vaccination of the country made her "vaccine" hero in 2019.Fuad Hossain Shahadat, Law Secretary , Bangladesh Chhatra League