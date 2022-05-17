

17 May is a historic day



After Bangabandhu and his family were assassinated on August 15, 1975, Sheikh Hasina, and Sheikh Rehana managed to live, since they were not in the country. At the time of Bangabandhu and his family member's deaths, the assassins could not reach them. Because of strong leadership Bangladesh is a rising economic power today; even other nations are interested in following Bangladesh's footsteps.



Sheikh Hasina was absent from the Bangladesh Awami League National Council convened on February 14, 15, and 16, 1981; she was chosen as president. When she was selected, she was given an enormous responsibility. As the military junta blocked the return of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh, she could not return to her family for a long time.



On May 17, 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned to her beloved birthplace despite the military ruler's prohibition. Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, returned to Bangladesh after a six-year exile. The country is blessed with her home coming, and people are also proud.



On that day, Dhaka, the country's capital, was transformed into a procession city. Processions and protest shouts rumbled through Dhaka throughout the day and night. As people marched around the town despite rain and sleet, Dhaka emerged as a whole new metropolis. The airports of Kurmitola and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar were overrun with people. People travelled to Dhaka to see Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. The city was filled with the reverberating sound of the legendary independence slogan, "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu."



Sheikh Hasina has been effectively leading the Awami League, for 41 years since her return to the country. At the same time, she has led the party to election victory four times. Hasina, the oldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been leading the nation through many challenging pathways and conspiracies as she continues to head the party for a long time. Crossing the various impassable roads is not an easy task. It's commendable that she's been able to lead the Awami League to where it is now, despite the dangers she's faced. Because of her leadership, the Awami League was able to win elections four times and is still in power today, resulting country's growth at a steady rate.



There have been lengthy battles and numerous conspiracies to get the nation to where it is now. There were several attempts to murder her, though she was fortunate enough to live. Assassination attempts against her took a place in August, 2004. 24 Awami League leaders and activists were killed in the incident; fortunately, she was unharmed.



Sheikh Hasina's leadership has allowed the nation to achieve several notable accomplishments. Under her leadership, Bangladesh's digital economy is advancing. As a result of her guidance, the vision for Bangladesh's digital future has taken on a new form. Her efforts to improve the economic and social well-being of the people have been widely acknowledged. She received several awards. Sheikh Hasina's leadership and achievements have been recognized in Bangladesh and worldwide for her outspoken views on global challenges. We have obtained a new identity in the world because of these achievements.



After returning to Bangladesh, she lead the country's biggest and most successful political party. Consequently, after a long struggle she formed new government in 1996 for the first time. Her decisions were proved crucial during her political career. There were several ways in which it had been shown and confirmed today.



On that day, Sheikh Hasina was taken from the airport to Manik Mia Avenue, where in a gathering of people, Sheikh Hasina said, "I have come to you after losing everything. I want to sacrifice my life to avenge the murder of the Father of the Nation by implementing his ideas directed by Bangabandhu."



She added, "None of these matters to me. I've come to see and to give services the nation following the death of my whole family, including my younger brother Russell." She is proving her words true by her actions. Sheikh Hasina is the man who has always stood by the side of the sad and poor people of the country. The nation is heading towards the right path because of her leadership while she is a trustworthy leader.



We hope we all together will be able to build economically developed, modern, prosperous non-communal Bangladesh.

Md Shafiqul Islam, Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh













