Five found dead in five districts

Five people including three females have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Lalmonirhat, Madaripur, Patuakhali and Thakurgaon, on Saturday and Sunday.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of an easy-bike driver from a sugarcane field in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed Alam Milon, 35, son of Fakhrul Alam, a resident of Mahishbhanga Village under Bonpara Municipality in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Milon went out of the house along with his battery-run auto-rickshaw as usual on Saturday afternoon, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Finding him nowhere, the family members lodged a complaint with the concerned Police Station (PS).

Based on the complaint, police started investigation and recovered the body from a roadside sugarcane field in Ghatchilan area of Lalpur Upazila at around 7 pm, said Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Baraigram Circle) Sharif Al Raji.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

There were several injury marks on the body of Milon.

Police primarily assumed that muggers might have killed him for snatching his auto-rickshaw.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the ASP added.

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from a maize field in Patgram Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Akhter, 13, daughter of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 9 Kakoabari Village under Jongra Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at a local school.

Police and local sources said Farzana went out of the house on Saturday noon, but did not return. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body lying at a maize field in the area at around 12:30pm on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy in the afternoon.

The deceased's family members said Farzana was an epilepsy patient. She might have died of the diseases.

Meanwhile, locals said Farzana might have been killed after rape.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patgram PS Omar Faruque confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

MADARIPUR: The hanging body of a food officer was recovered from his office at Nayachar in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Kamrul Islam, 40, was the in-charge of Madaripur Food Warehouse. He was a resident of Khalashipara Village under Gosairhat Upazila in Shariatpur District.

Police sources said the staff of the office spotted the body of Kamrul Islam hanging from the ceiling in front of the bathroom on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter whether he committed suicide or was murdered.

ASP Chailau Marma confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a woman in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Haliman Bibi, 55, wife of Abdul Barek Majhi, a resident of Ray Taterkathi Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the woman on the side of the Taterkathi-Kalaiya Road at night in a seriously injured condition and rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding police are investigating the matter.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the blood-stained body of an elderly woman from a fruit garden in Haripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ansari Begum Parul, 70, wife of Aftab Uddin, a resident of Bongain Uttarpara Village under Gedura Union in the upazila.

Haripur PS OC Tajul Islam Khan said Parul Begum and Aftab Uddin had a quarrel with their sons over a land on Friday night.

Later, the blood-stained body of Parul was found lying in a fruit garden nearby the house in the area on Saturday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that she might have been murdered.

The deceased's husband lodged a murder case with Haripur PS accusing eight people including his two sons.

Following this, police arrested three persons.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.