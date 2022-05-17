Video
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022
Home Countryside

Mother, 2 daughters among five nabbed with drugs

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman and her two daughters have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Sunamganj, Kurigram and Dinajpur, in two days.
SUNAMGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 328 bottles of foreign liquor from Tahirpur Police Station (PS) area in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Md Nijam Uddin, 51, a resident of Borgaf Village in the    upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Binnakuli Bazar area at around 9:15pm, and nabbed him along with the liquor, said RAB-9 Assistant Superintendent of Police Somen Majumdar.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A drug peddler was arrested by police in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Nur Islam, 35, son of Mokbul Hossain, a resident of Char Baroloi Village under Barovita Union in the upazila.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Fulbari PS conducted a drive in Char Baroloi Hajitari area at night and arrested him along with 97 bottles of anti cough syrup.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Fulbari PS in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS confirmed the matter.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A woman and her two daughters were arrested by police along with cannabis in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested persons are Josna Begum, 50, wife of Abu Bakkar Siddique, her daughters Beuti Khatun, 21, and Suity Khatun, 19, residents of Begumpur area in the upazila.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, members of Birampur PS conducted an anti-drug drive in Begumpara area at night and arrested them.
At that time, 110 grams of dry cannabis, fresh cannabis plant and cash takas were seized from their possessions.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Birampur PS in this connection.
Birampur PS OC Haridas Burman confirmed the matter.


