Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:52 AM
Boro harvesting hampered in Bogura

High wages of labourers frustrate farmers

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Akhtaruzzaman

A water-logged Boro paddy field in Sherpur Upazila. photo: observer

BOGURA, May 16: Ripen Boro crops are lying strewn across submerged fields in different villages in the district.
The crops were supposed to be harvested by the end of April. But Asani impacted downpour shattered standing crops.
Agriculture labourers do not agree to cut the submerged paddy plants. Keeping affected farmers in a compelling situation, they are bargaining their interest to realise exorbitant wages.
Marginal farmers are cutting crops themselves. Rich families are letting out contract cutting to labourer teams formed targeting the bad time of harvesting.
Locals said, Boro paddy harvesting is hampered in the district amid rising labourer crisis.
Wind and showers due to Asani impact lashed down standing Boro plants. These are now rotting and sprouting in sunken fields. Farmers are not finding labourers.
Amid coronavirus pandemic in the last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked Chhatra League and Swechchasebak associate bodies to assist farmers in cutting, thrashing and harvesting  
This year it is not possible to cut paddy without such volunteer assistance, said Anisur Rahman, an auto-rickshaw-puller of Kalibar area in Bogura Sadar Upazila. He further said, after being failed in hiring labourers, he cut his one bigha Boro field himself.
Additional Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura Enamul Haq said, this season Boro paddy was cultivated on 1,87,755 hectares (ha) in the district. The farming target was fixed at 1,87,415 ha.
DAE officials expected a total rice production of 8, 7,623 metric tons (mt). In the last year, the Boro rice production was 8,10,590 mt from 1.88,510 ha. This year's per ha Boro production is likely to be 5-6 mt.
In the past years, Boro farming yielded at record high. Farmers found Boro farming profitable. This year's yielding had also been good. They hoped good price as well. But the natural disaster has shattered their hope of Boro benefits, farmers said.
Boro farmer at Sonatala Upazila Abu Musa said, at a farming cost of Tk 10,000 per bigha can be cultivated while the production stands at 18-30 maunds per bigha. In this case, the sapling planting needs to be finished by February, starting from January, he added. The harvesting must be completed by the end of April, he further said.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of  farmers in Sherpur Upazila said, so far the per bigha paddy farming cost has stood at  about Tk  22,200 including cost of land contract, planting, pesticide and harvesting.
Due to Asani impact damages, per bigha Boro production has declined to 15-18 maunds from usual 22 maunds.
Sherpur Upazila Weather Office said, the weather was somehow going fair in the beginning of the Boro season, but it is no longer favourable at this harvesting time. The rainfall triggered by Asani continued for about weeks.
But despite harsh weather, farmers didn't stay in their houses. They went out to their ripe Boro fields with cutting and harvesting tools and tried in chilling condition to take their main crops to their houses.
Almost fighting is taking place among farmers with limited labourers. Despite raising wages, labourers are not managed.
In contract cutting, per bigha paddy (not submerged) is cut by a team of four labourers at Tk 5,000 while per bigha submerged field at Tk 8,000. Along with, every labourer is given the cost of two meals.
Deputy Director of the DAE Dulal Hossain said, now farmers are becoming interested in paddy cultivation as they are getting good prices of paddy and rice.
In an unfavourable weather condition, farmers have turned restless in finishing their harvesting hurriedly, the DD added.
Every year, he added, Boro paddy yields bumper in this area. Field level agriculture officials have been given instructions; according to instructions, they have advised farmers to cut their paddy; accordingly the cutting began before Eid.
The DD said again, so far 60 per cent Boro fields have been cut. Coarse paddy is selling at Tk 850 per maund while fine paddy (raw) at Tk 1,100.
After drying, the paddy price goes up, he maintained.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
