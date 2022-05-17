Schoolboy ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, May 16: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gournadi upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Jakir Sarder, 15, son of carpenter Siraj Sarder, a resident of Komlapur Village in the upazila.

He was a ninth grader at Pangashia High School in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gournadi Police Station Afzal Hossain said his mother bad mouthed Jakir as he was not studying on Saturday evening.

Following this, Jakir hanged himself from the ceiling of a room at night out of huff with his mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.











