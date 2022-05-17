Nabiganj hospital providing quality healthcare



Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj District. photo: observer

In terms of quality service, it is different than any government hospital. Despite manpower crisis, the hospital has been providing 100 per cent quality service. In the case of normal delivery, it has made a record among nine upazila hospitals in the district.

Patients said, compared to the past, the service quality of the hospital has increased manifold. Diabetes and tuberculosis treatments are getting better services. They demanded continuing the inclusive good service in the future.

The health complex was promoted to 50-bed hospital from 31-bed one on July 1 in 2018. Since joining of Dr. Abdus Samad as Upazila Health Officer (THO), the hospital services started to change with treatments.

But with the increased bed numbers, the manpower was not enhanced. proportionally. Despite under the efficient leadership of Abdus Samad, the service quality has improved.

NSD corner (contagious disease), ANC (delivery service) and TNC (telemedicine) corners are available in the hospital. Besides, the dental corner remains open from 10am to 4pm.

Among nine health complexes, the hospital has made a record in normal delivery cases. Every month it is recording normal delivery.

Also exterior and interior outlooks of the hospital have been beautified. Nice-looking flower garden has been raised outside.

Mariam Begum from Rajabad Village in the upazila said, Nabiganj Hospital has been improved much than before; medicine is available for any patient; besides, earlier there was garbage in the hospital; now it is clean and nice looking.

Abdur Rahman from Devpara Village said, "I was not so regular to Nabiganj Hospital before. Now I am used to come as the service quality is good. We want further quality service so that poor and destitute people can get good healthcare."

Champa Rani of Kamrakai Village said, "We are in the hospital for seven days. Despite government hospital, its service is good now. Doctors are visiting hourly."

Residential Medical Officer Champak Kishor Saha Suman said, "We are providing treatment separately to diabetic and high pressure patients. It is being provided according to online data base. After finishing medicines, patients are sent SMS asking to come to the hospital."

He further said, "Despite manpower shortage, treating is facing no problem for our sincerity."

Upazila Health Officer (THO) Abdus Samad said, 600 patients are receiving treatment in TSD, ANC, and IMC corners every day.

Besides, treatment of diabetes, full course tuberculosis and high blood pressure are also provided.

He further said, "I have raised two small gardens in the hospital. Prayer's system has been launched for women. These have been possible for cooperation from the upazila administration."

About normal delivery, he said, "We are recording highest deliveries in the district. On an average, 90 to 100 normal deliveries are recorded per month. But we want to make service precedence if the manpower crisis is solved."

















NABIGANJ, HABIGANJ, May 16: When health system across the country is facing criticism, a light of hope has been shown by Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex in the district.In terms of quality service, it is different than any government hospital. Despite manpower crisis, the hospital has been providing 100 per cent quality service. In the case of normal delivery, it has made a record among nine upazila hospitals in the district.Patients said, compared to the past, the service quality of the hospital has increased manifold. Diabetes and tuberculosis treatments are getting better services. They demanded continuing the inclusive good service in the future.The health complex was promoted to 50-bed hospital from 31-bed one on July 1 in 2018. Since joining of Dr. Abdus Samad as Upazila Health Officer (THO), the hospital services started to change with treatments.But with the increased bed numbers, the manpower was not enhanced. proportionally. Despite under the efficient leadership of Abdus Samad, the service quality has improved.NSD corner (contagious disease), ANC (delivery service) and TNC (telemedicine) corners are available in the hospital. Besides, the dental corner remains open from 10am to 4pm.Among nine health complexes, the hospital has made a record in normal delivery cases. Every month it is recording normal delivery.Also exterior and interior outlooks of the hospital have been beautified. Nice-looking flower garden has been raised outside.Mariam Begum from Rajabad Village in the upazila said, Nabiganj Hospital has been improved much than before; medicine is available for any patient; besides, earlier there was garbage in the hospital; now it is clean and nice looking.Abdur Rahman from Devpara Village said, "I was not so regular to Nabiganj Hospital before. Now I am used to come as the service quality is good. We want further quality service so that poor and destitute people can get good healthcare."Champa Rani of Kamrakai Village said, "We are in the hospital for seven days. Despite government hospital, its service is good now. Doctors are visiting hourly."Residential Medical Officer Champak Kishor Saha Suman said, "We are providing treatment separately to diabetic and high pressure patients. It is being provided according to online data base. After finishing medicines, patients are sent SMS asking to come to the hospital."He further said, "Despite manpower shortage, treating is facing no problem for our sincerity."Upazila Health Officer (THO) Abdus Samad said, 600 patients are receiving treatment in TSD, ANC, and IMC corners every day.Besides, treatment of diabetes, full course tuberculosis and high blood pressure are also provided.He further said, "I have raised two small gardens in the hospital. Prayer's system has been launched for women. These have been possible for cooperation from the upazila administration."About normal delivery, he said, "We are recording highest deliveries in the district. On an average, 90 to 100 normal deliveries are recorded per month. But we want to make service precedence if the manpower crisis is solved."