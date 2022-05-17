Video
Home Countryside

Three drown in Natore, B’baria

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

A schoolboy and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sahedur Rahman Tonu, 14, son of Sazedar Rahman of Gopalpur Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at local high school at Joyna in Gazipur District. He lived in Joyna Bazar area of Gazipur for his father's work purpose.
Local sources said Tonu drowned in a pond while he was taking a bath with his friends at Joyna Bazar in the afternoon as he did not know how to swim.
Later, locals rescued his body from the pond at one stage of search and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
He was buried in Gopalpur Village of Baraigram Upazila of the district.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children drowned in a ditch in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as Usman, 2, son of Moin Uddin, and Abdullah, 2, son of Bacchu Mia, resifdents of Bachhidpur Village under Ibrahimpur Union in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.
Local sources said Usman and Abdullah fell in a ditch nearby the house at noon while they were playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.


