Ten killed, six injured in road mishaps

A total of 10 people including an elderly woman have been killed and six others including a minor child injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Sirajganj, Bogura, Dinajpur, Pabna, Munshiganj, Barguna and Laxmipur, in five days.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, son of late Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Chak Sabila Village under Salanga Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an oil-laden tanker hit a motorcycle in Boalia area around 7am, leaving motorcyclist Abul Kalam Azad seriously injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A student, who was injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.

Deceased Sokal Kumar Mandol, 22, was the son of Bipul Chandra Mandol, a resident of Hatua Alaipur Village under Nandigram Union in the upazila. He was a student of Jhenidah Medical Assistant Training School.

Local sources said Sokal Kumar was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Yusubpur area on the Bogura-Natore Highway on May 9.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted Sokal to Dhaka for better treatment.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dhaka on Sunday while undergoing treatment there.

Nandigram Union Parishad (UP) Chaiman Rezaul Karim Kamal confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Three persons including a UP member were killed in a road accident in Biral Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Raghunathpur Chairman Mor area under Mongolpur Union on the Biral-Bochaganj Road at night.

The deceased were identified as Rakibul Islam, 42, member of Mongalpur UP in Biral Upazila of the district; and Sadbin Osman, 22, son of Md Osman Gani, and Noajim Alam, 16, son of Nuhed Alam, residents of Ranisankail Upazila in Thakurgaon.

Local sources said the trio were going to Bochaganj from Biral riding by two motorcycles. Suddenly, storm began and the motorbikes hit each other and the three fell down with the bikes. At that time, a truck smashed them, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

When the storm ended, locals found their bodies and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A cattle trader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Awal, a resident of Kashinathpur area under Santhia Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pakshi Highway PS Kumar Sanyal said a three wheeler carrying few cattle traders were going to Kushtia in the morning.

The driver of the three wheeler lost control over the steering in Pakshi Rooppur intersection area at around 9am and overturned, which left three people seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where Abdur Rahman succumbed to his injuries.

The injured were admitted to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two teenagers were killed and another was injured when their car plunged into a canal in Tongibari Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam Jisan, 17, and Fahim, 15, tenth graders at Munshiganj High School in the upazila.

The injured person is Jihad.

All the three were friends.

Tongibari PS OC Soyeb Ali said the accident took place at around 3:30 am when the car fell into the canal from an under-construction bridge in Aldi area, which left the two dead on the spot and another critically injured.

The injured is being treated at a local hospital, the OC added.

Fahima Akter Rupa, sister of Jisan, said Jisan along with his two friends Fahim and Jihad went for a drive in the dead of the night.

TALTALI, BARGUNA: A college student was seriously injured when a dilapidated bridge collapsed in Taltali Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Local sources said the bridge collapsed into a canal when Nira Moni, a student of Taltali Government College, was crossing over it in the morning to go to college, which left her critically injured.

Students of the college protest a human chain near the collapsed bridge soon after the incident, demanding a new bridge.

According to locals, the bridge was constructed by Barguna Zila Parishad about 20 to 25 years back. Within a decade of its construction, the bridge became dangerous and there was no repairmen works of it.

About 5,000 villagers from four villages and more than 500 students of Taltoli Government College and Chhatanpara Government Primary School use the bridge for their communication.

The students in the human chain said, they have to come to the college all the time through this risky bridge.

"One of our classmates today was seriously injured when the bridge collapsed. Our only demand is that this bridge to be rebuilt. Apart from college students, this bridge is the only way for ordinary people for communication," they said.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: An elderly woman was killed and two others including a minor child was injured in a road accident in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Fayzan Nessa, 80, a resident of Samitir Haat area under No. 8 Dakshin Charbangshi Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are Sujon and his minor daughter Sumaiya.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Sujon and his daughter Sumaiya hit Fayzun Nessa in Dhaligo Bridge area at around 6:30pm while she was crossing the road, which left the woman dead on the spot.

At that time, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering, which left Sujon and his daughter critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, the law enforcers seized the motorcycle.

Hazimara Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Yusuf Ali confirmed the incident.









