Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Forest fire area in Russia grows by 4,500 hectares per day

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Forest fire area in Russia grows by 4,500 hectares per day

Forest fire area in Russia grows by 4,500 hectares per day

VLADIVOSTOK, May 16:  The total area of forest fires in Russia has increased by 4,500 hectares over the past day, the press service of the Federal Aviation Forest Protection Service reported on Monday.
  As of Sunday morning, 129 forest fires were burning in Russia on an area of 19,657 hectares.
  "Over the past day on May 15, 2022, 120 forest fires were extinguished in Russia on an area of 7,353 hectares. As of 00:00 Moscow time on May 16, 2022, 105 forest fires were burning on the territory of the Russian Federation on an area of 24,179 hectares. The work is underway to extinguish these fires," the statement said.
  Forests are burning in the Krasnoyarsk region, where 12,509 hectares are on fire. Also, vast areas of forests are burning in the Republic of Khakassia (2,836 hectares), Irkutsk (2,009 hectares) and Tyumen (1,443 hectares) regions, and the Republic of Tyva (1,390 hectares). Relatively small areas of less than 1,000 hectares are engulfed by fire in Kurgan, Tomsk, Omsk,
Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, Jewish Autonomous and Sakhalin regions, the Republics of Altai and Buryatia, as well as in the Trans-Baikal Territory.
  Forest fires are continuing to burn in specially protected natural areas. In Tuva, there is a fire in the Ubsunur Hollow Nature Reserve on an area of 1,869 hectares. In the Krasnoyarsk region, 70 hectares are on fire in the Sayano-Shushensky Reserve, in the Kemerovo region - 50 hectares in the Shorsky National Park.
  The fire hazard season is open in 80 regions of Russia, the emergency regime was introduced throughout the Kurgan region, in four districts of the Krasnoyarsk region, one district of the Republic of Tyva and in two districts of Khakassia. A special fire regime was introduced in 45 regions of Russia.    -TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin scolds US over attempts to recruit Russian embassy staff
Forest fire area in Russia grows by 4,500 hectares per day
Indian PM skips opening of Nepal's Chinese-built airport
In this file photo taken on January 31, 1990, Soviet customers
Sweden seeks to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid
Pope declares 10 new saints, including Dutch priest killed
New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects
Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft