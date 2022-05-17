|
In this file photo taken on January 31, 1990, Soviet customers
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 31, 1990, Soviet customers stand in line outside the just opened first McDonald's in the Soviet Union at Moscow's Pushkin Square. American fast-food giant McDonald's will exit the Russian market and sell its business in the increasingly isolated country, the company said May 16, 2022. In a statement McDonald's said: "After more than 30 years of operations in the country, McDonald's Corporation announced it will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business. Many Western businesses have pulled out of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February. photo : AFP