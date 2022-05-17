Video
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:51 AM
Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 31, 1990, Soviet customers stand in line outside the just opened first McDonald's in the Soviet Union at Moscow's Pushkin Square. American fast-food giant McDonald's will exit the Russian market and sell its business in the increasingly isolated country, the company said May 16, 2022. In a statement McDonald's said: "After more than 30 years of operations in the country, McDonald's Corporation announced it will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business. Many Western businesses have pulled out of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February.    photo : AFP


