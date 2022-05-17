Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sweden seeks to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

STOCKHOLM May 16: Sweden will start diplomatic discussions with Turkey to try to overcome Ankara's objections to its plan to join NATO, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said, with a formal decision to apply for membership of the 30-nation alliance expected on Monday.
Sweden's governing Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to joining NATO on Sunday and are hoping for a quick accession, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will hold a press conference at 1300 GMT on Monday at which she is expected to officially announce plans for a NATO application, and Sweden's top military chief Micael Byden will hold a press conference at 1430 GMT.
The decision to abandon the military non-alignment that has been a central part of Swedish national identity for more than 200 years marks a sea change in public perceptions in the Nordic region following Russia's attack on its neighbour.
"Europe, Sweden and the Swedish people are living now in a new and dangerous reality," Andersson said during a debate on security policy in parliament on Monday.
She said however that Sweden did not want NATO military bases or nuclear weapons on its territory if its membership is approved.
There is broad backing in parliament for an application, though the government does not need its approval to go ahead.
Finland on Sunday also confirmed it would apply to join the Atlantic military alliance.
However, Turkey surprised its NATO allies by saying it would not view applications by Finland and Sweden positively, mainly citing their history of hosting members of Kurdish militant groups. President Tayyip Erdogan called the Scandinavian countries "guesthouses for terrorist organisations".
"We will send a group of diplomats to hold discussions and have a dialogue with Turkey so we can see how this can be resolved and what this is really about," Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told public service broadcaster SVT.
Turkey said it wanted the Nordic countries to halt support for Kurdish militants on their territory, and to lift bans on sales of some weapons to Turkey. Turkish state media said on Monday that Sweden and Finland had rejected requests for the repatriation of 33 people that Turkey alleges have links to groups it deems terrorists.
Sweden's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
NATO and the United States said they were confident Turkey would not hold up membership of Finland and Sweden.
Any decision on NATO enlargement requires approval by all 30 members of the alliance and their parliaments. Diplomats said Erdogan would be under pressure to yield as Finland and Sweden would greatly strengthen NATO in the Baltic Sea.
"I'm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn't delay the membership," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
The parliamentary debate in Sweden, a formality as there is already a broad majority behind an application, also gave a chance for the two parties still opposed to a NATO membership application to voice their concerns.
"The decision ... to join a nuclear-armed alliance with authoritarian regimes is being made with no input from voters," Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said. "There are other ways of keeping Sweden safe."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin scolds US over attempts to recruit Russian embassy staff
Forest fire area in Russia grows by 4,500 hectares per day
Indian PM skips opening of Nepal's Chinese-built airport
In this file photo taken on January 31, 1990, Soviet customers
Sweden seeks to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid
Pope declares 10 new saints, including Dutch priest killed
New UAE president meets Macron as world leaders pay respects
Iraqi officials visit a mass grave where human remains were exhumed


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft