Bangladesh Hockey team due to fly for Indonesia Monday for Asia Cup

Khorshedur Rahman will captain the Bangladesh National Hockey team in the eight-nation Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey to be held in Jakarta from May 23 to June 1.

In the Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey, Bangladesh team was placed in Pool B with Malaysia, Korea and Oman.

Bangladesh will face Korea on May 23, Oman on May 24 and Malaysia on May 26.

Earlier, Bangladesh qualified for the Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey by clinching the Men's AHF Cup Hockey title for the fourth consecutive time in Jakarta in last March.

In March 20 this year, Bangladesh clinched the nine-nation Men's Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup title with all-win record beating upper ranked Oman twice in the final and in the group match in Indonesia.

Bangladesh beat Oman by 5-3 goals in penalty shoot-out as the final match between two teams was locked in 1-1 draw in stipulated period. Bangladesh also beat Oman by 3-2 goals in the AHF Cup group match.

But, in the just concluded nine-nation Asian Games Men's Hockey Qualifier, Bangladesh finished runners-up with an embarrassing 2-6 goals defeat against their old foe Oman in the final at the Queen Sirkit Commemorative Stadium in Bangkok Sunday (May 15) afternoon.

With the this well-deserved victory, Oman not only clinched the long cherished title, but also took revenge of their two consecutive defeats against Bangladesh in the nine-nation AHF Cup Hockey held in Jakarta two month ago.

Both the champion Oman and runners-up Bangladesh qualified for the Asian Games Hockey'2022 main battle as the top six teams of the nine-nation qualifying meet were entitled to play in the Asian Games Hockey.

Earlier, Bangladesh emerged Pool B champions of the Asian Games Men's Hockey Qualifier

with all-win record to reach the semifinal after beating Indonesia and Sri Lanka by 3-1 goals each and Singapore by 1-0 goal in three group matches, and eliminated hosts Thailand by 4-1 goals in the semi-final. -BSS











