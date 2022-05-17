Tigers rule over guests with bat, ball on day-2





Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan celebrates as he leaves the field at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Home openers were equal to the tasks as Tamim Iqbal remained unbeaten on 35 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy was batting on 31. They batted at a brisk pace to score at 4.00 run-rate in a Test match! Bangladesh are still trail by 321.

Earlier, resuming from overnight's 258 for four, the Islanders added 139 runs more to the willow to lose rest six wickets despite master class batting display from Angello Mathews. The former Lankan captain missed his 2nd double-ton in Test cricket for one run. He faced 397 balls and hit 19 boundaries alongside solitary massive.

Mathews resumed batting from overnight's 114 while Dinesh Chandimal started the game of the day from 34, who was skittle out on 66.

Like day-1, spinner Nayeem Hasan gave the first breakthrough of the day to Bangladesh breaking the 136-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal.

None of the later Lankan batters could support Mathews to prolong the innings and Vishwa Fernando was the lone among last five touring batters to reach a double-digit figure. He gathered 17 runs.

Despite a good first innings total, Sri Lanka can be passed judgment on their poor scoring rate in a flat wicket like ZACS, which produced highest runs in Asia in last five years. Lankans scored at the rate of 2.59 per over.

Bangladesh spinner trio shared all ten Lankans wickets among them. Right arm spinner Nayeem delivered his career best bowling spell in a Test innings. He hauled six wickets in the Test cricket for the first time spending 105 runs delivering 30 overs. It was the 3rd five or more wickets' haul for Nayeem in a Test innings in his tinny career of eight matches, who hauled five for 61 on debut against West Indies in 2018.

Nayeem played his last Test before this match in 2021 and regain call in whites in Bangladesh squad as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was ruled out due to finger niggle.

Shakib Al Hasan however, claimed three for 60 from 39 overs while Taijul Islam took the rest spending 107 runs.

Sri Lanka on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first. Their top order batters laid the foundation of a decent total. Opener Oshada Fernando scored 36 and Kusal Mendis chipped in with 54 runs beside Mathews and Chandimal.











Nayeem's maiden six-forBangladesh dominated over visiting Sri Lanka with both the bat and the ball in day-2 of the first of the two-match Test series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. Tigers were 76 for none challenging Lankan's 397 run's first innings.Home openers were equal to the tasks as Tamim Iqbal remained unbeaten on 35 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy was batting on 31. They batted at a brisk pace to score at 4.00 run-rate in a Test match! Bangladesh are still trail by 321.Earlier, resuming from overnight's 258 for four, the Islanders added 139 runs more to the willow to lose rest six wickets despite master class batting display from Angello Mathews. The former Lankan captain missed his 2nd double-ton in Test cricket for one run. He faced 397 balls and hit 19 boundaries alongside solitary massive.Mathews resumed batting from overnight's 114 while Dinesh Chandimal started the game of the day from 34, who was skittle out on 66.Like day-1, spinner Nayeem Hasan gave the first breakthrough of the day to Bangladesh breaking the 136-run partnership between Mathews and Chandimal.None of the later Lankan batters could support Mathews to prolong the innings and Vishwa Fernando was the lone among last five touring batters to reach a double-digit figure. He gathered 17 runs.Despite a good first innings total, Sri Lanka can be passed judgment on their poor scoring rate in a flat wicket like ZACS, which produced highest runs in Asia in last five years. Lankans scored at the rate of 2.59 per over.Bangladesh spinner trio shared all ten Lankans wickets among them. Right arm spinner Nayeem delivered his career best bowling spell in a Test innings. He hauled six wickets in the Test cricket for the first time spending 105 runs delivering 30 overs. It was the 3rd five or more wickets' haul for Nayeem in a Test innings in his tinny career of eight matches, who hauled five for 61 on debut against West Indies in 2018.Nayeem played his last Test before this match in 2021 and regain call in whites in Bangladesh squad as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was ruled out due to finger niggle.Shakib Al Hasan however, claimed three for 60 from 39 overs while Taijul Islam took the rest spending 107 runs.Sri Lanka on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first. Their top order batters laid the foundation of a decent total. Opener Oshada Fernando scored 36 and Kusal Mendis chipped in with 54 runs beside Mathews and Chandimal.