

Padma Bank launches HRMS to speed up the process, cut costs

On Thursday at Padma Bank Mirpur Training Institute HRMS was launched by the bank's Managing Director (MD) and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan, says a press release.

"The HRMS package is based on the self-service concept. It has considerably reduced the turnaround time of the processes involved. Earlier, payroll processing in the central office used to take huge time now it takes just a single click to process. So the benefits are clearly visible," said Tarek Reaz Khan.

He added "There is transparency in the processes. There is no subjectivity involved and it is all rule-based. Centrally also, monitoring of the HR processes takes place, The HRMS has automated Five HR Modules, including HRIS Module, Payroll Module, PMS Module, E-Learning and Online Examination Module and Organization and ER Module.

M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP and Head of Human Resources Division of the bank said the HR process transformation will give the bank sustainable benefits in terms of talent management, improvement in productivity, and employees get transparency. Going forward, the bank plans to incorporate an e-learning module in the HRMS he added.

Padma Bank two Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin and other senior officials at head office were present on the occasion. Padma Bank has implemented a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) to improve the productivity of its 1,000 employees, ensure their skill development and chart out succession planning.On Thursday at Padma Bank Mirpur Training Institute HRMS was launched by the bank's Managing Director (MD) and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan, says a press release."The HRMS package is based on the self-service concept. It has considerably reduced the turnaround time of the processes involved. Earlier, payroll processing in the central office used to take huge time now it takes just a single click to process. So the benefits are clearly visible," said Tarek Reaz Khan.He added "There is transparency in the processes. There is no subjectivity involved and it is all rule-based. Centrally also, monitoring of the HR processes takes place, The HRMS has automated Five HR Modules, including HRIS Module, Payroll Module, PMS Module, E-Learning and Online Examination Module and Organization and ER Module.M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP and Head of Human Resources Division of the bank said the HR process transformation will give the bank sustainable benefits in terms of talent management, improvement in productivity, and employees get transparency. Going forward, the bank plans to incorporate an e-learning module in the HRMS he added.Padma Bank two Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin and other senior officials at head office were present on the occasion.