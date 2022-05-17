SIBL starts foundation training for Probationary Officers



Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) started foundation training for newly appointed probationary officers. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the training programme as chief guest on Monday, says a press release.In his speech, the MD and CEO emphasized on training for individual and institutional development.He also advised the probationary officers to capitalize this training for their professional growth. Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD and Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Incharge of SIBL Training Institute, were present on the occasion.