New high speed patrol boat added to Ctg port fleet

CHATTOGRAM, May 16: A high speed patrol boat has arrived at Chattogram port on Sunday morning after a 22-day voyage from the Italian port of Reneva onboard the container ship Songa Cheetah.

According to the port sources, the 16.5 meter long and 1.2 meter draft petrol boat was bought at around Tk 22 crore. It is suitable for navigating in any catastrophic weather. It is unsinkable in sea even during cyclone.

It has modern navigational equipment, satellite radar, satellite compass, two engines, three generators and 16 seats in the boat.

The port navy will give a trial at the end of customs clearance and after that it will be added to the service jetty of berth number 1 of the port.














