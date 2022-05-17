Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 12:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines

Published : Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

NEW YORK, May 16: American low-cost carrier JetBlue Airlines announced on Monday a hostile takeover bid for its rival Spirit Airlines, which had rejected a previous bid in favour of a merger with Frontier.
Earlier this month, Spirit reiterated its support for a merger with Frontier Airlines, saying it concluded the $3.6 billion JetBlue offer involved excessive regulatory risk.
It said the Department of Justice's challenge of JetBlue's alliance with American Airlines raised the odds that a takeover of Spirit by JetBlue might get blocked.
"JetBlue has filed a 'Vote No' proxy statement and commenced an all-cash tender offer," JetBlue said in a statement, asking Spirit shareholders to reject the proposed merger with Frontier at a meeting on 10 June.
The company offered a cash buyout of Spirit shares at a unit price of $30 -- adding that it was prepared to return to its original offer of $33 per share if Spirit agreed to return to the negotiating table.
"The Spirit Board of Directors has failed to act in the best interests of their shareholders by refusing to engage constructively on our clearly superior proposal to acquire Spirit," JetBlue said in a Monday statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank launches HRMS to speed up the process, cut costs
SIBL starts foundation training for Probationary Officers
New high speed patrol boat added to Ctg port fleet
JetBlue launches hostile takeover of Spirit Airlines
Ryanair slashes annual loss as lockdowns lifted
Stocks plunge on selling spree
ILFSL holds its 256th board meeting
Sonali Life gives dividend worth Tk 2cr among new shareholders


Latest News
Foreign trips of state-owned bank officials also banned
Indian court bans Muslim prayer gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found
Sri Lanka runs out of petrol: PM Wickremesinghe
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day tomorrow
French PM resigns
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Luhansk: Governor
Brother, nephews submit statements against ex-CJ Sinha in graft case
Be vigilant against arson in the name of political programs: DMP commissioner
EC to start updating voter list from May 20
Turkish nuclear plant threatened by Russian sanctions
Most Read News
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington celebrates the Bengali New Year
Fugitive chops off policeman's hand in Ctg
Bangladesh archery team reaches Korea
C-19 and war induced world
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
The DC, Dhaka and the office
BAF Chief visits to Turkey
UP member among 3 killed in Dinajpur accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft