Stocks plunge on selling spree

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Monday as the dominant small investors went on a heavy sell-off on large-cap shares amid global economic worries.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE also dropped by 134.53 points or 2.05 per cent to 6,430.93 after eroding more than 267 points in the past four straight sessions.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 40.99 points to 2,365 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 21.87 points to 1,410 at the close of the trading.

Turnover however, rose to Tk 10.18 billion, up 24 per cent higher over the previous day's tally of Tk 8.23 billion.

Prices of 91 per cent traded issues lost as out of 381 issued traded, 348 declined, 26 advanced and seven issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 348 points to 18,863 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 230 points to close at 11,319.





